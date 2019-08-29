James Hind takes second consecutive win at Manx GP

James Hind has been blisteringly fast at the 2019 Manx Grand Prix

James Hind secured his second Manx Grand Prix victory in as many days after winning the Lightweight race two.

Francesco Curinga pushed Hind right to the end but the 19-year-old looked comfortable and he won with an 11-second margin.

The podium was an exact replica of the day before, with Dave Butler finishing third.

Newcomer Andrea Majola put in a strong ride to take fourth in his first full race after breaking down in his debut.

There was no respite for those that had raced on Wednesday, with the final day's programme brought forward because of bad weather predicted on Friday.

Organisers also cut the Lightweight race from four to three laps as they had done the previous day.

Blue skies greeted the competitors at the grandstand but they had to contend with a stiff wind in large parts of the course.

Conditions made it difficult to match the speed of race one but Hind did his best to and posted a fastest average of 116.19mph on lap two.

Curinga was consistently quickest in the first section to Glen Helen but Hind easily made the time back over the rest of the 37.7-mile course.

Butler had a lonely race and finished 66 seconds behind the leading pair, while Majola was a further 56 seconds back.

In the Ultra Lightweight race two, a surprised Tom Snow, 40, beat Radley Hughes by 44 seconds to take his first-ever victory at the event.

Snow, who first rode at the Manx Grand Prix in 1998, did not have any timing information throughout the three-lap race and was unaware he had won until he crossed the line.

Race one winner Lancelot Unissart bounced back from a 30-second penalty to take third.