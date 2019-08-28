Manx Grand Prix: Nathan Harrison takes dramatic Junior victory

Nathan Harrison had to chase hard after being handed a time penalty

Home rider Nathan Harrison took his first victory at the Manx Grand Prix in dramatic style after fighting back following a 30-second pit lane penalty.

The Manxman, 21, clawed back almost 20 seconds on the last lap to beat Stephen Smith by 3.8 seconds and win the Junior race.

Andrew Farrell finished third after a race-long battle with Stephen Parsons.

James Hind broke the course record with an average of 121.7mph before stopping at Greeba Bridge on the second lap.

With weather conditions delaying the start by more than four hours, organisers decided to cut the overall race distance from four to three laps.

Hind, 19, had set the unofficial course record in practice on Tuesday afternoon and wasted no time in making it official as he smashed the previous record average of 120.6mph.

He led Harrison by 11 seconds as they crossed the line on Glencrutchery Road before he was forced to retire just seven miles down the road.

Harrison, who made his Manx GP debut last year, held a fairly comfortable seven-second advantage over Smith as they approached the mandatory pit stops at the end of lap two.

He looked set to increase his lead thanks to some swift work by his crew, but was handed a 30-second penalty after he broke the speed limit on his way out.

It took him until the Bungalow to reclaim his position at the top of the time sheets before extending his margin over Smith to 3.8 seconds by the finish.