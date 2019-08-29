Manx GP: James Hind takes record-breaking win in Lightweight race

James Hind broke the lap record twice during the Lightweight Manx GP

Teenager James Hind stormed to his maiden victory in the Manx Grand Prix, breaking the Lightweight race record twice in the process.

Hind took the chequered flag with an almost 29-second advantage over Italian rider Francesco Curinga.

The 19-year-old set the fastest time on the opening lap of the race before breaking the record again on lap two with an average speed of 116.45mph.

The Republic of Ireland's Dave Butler completed the top three.

The race was reduced from four laps to three after poor weather conditions on the Isle of Man delayed the start of action on the Mountain Course by more than four hours on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day Hind, from Market Rasen, broke the Junior Manx GP lap record before retiring from the race on the second lap.

Lancelot Unissart took the chequered flag in the Ultra Lightweight race

In the Ultra Lightweight race, which was run concurrently, Frenchman Lancelot Unissart finished 15 seconds ahead of his nearest competitor, Guildford's Tom Snow.

Swindon's Alex Sinclair secured third spot on the podium, a further 36 seconds back on Snow.

Unissart's previous best result on the island was 15th in the Lightweight Manx GP in 2017.

Friday's poor weather forecast led to the final day of racing being brought forward to Thursday for the first time in the history of the event.