Rally Germany: Meeke up to second after Saturday's stages

Kris Meeke had two accidents at the last WRC round in Finland and now sits seventh in the standings

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke sits 32.4 seconds behind leader Ott Tanak after Saturday's stages at Rally Germany.

Meeke was fourth heading into the longest day of the rally and jumped two spots after the Panzerplatte stage.

Thierry Neuville dropped away with a puncture and Meeke moved past Sebastien Ogier with a faster time.

Jari-Matti Latvala is third as Toyota lock out the podium positions with four stages left on Sunday.

Meeke had a steady Friday on the German asphalt and was 3.5 seconds off the Citroen of Ogier in third.

The 40-year-old moved ahead of the Frenchman on the first run through the 41km Panzerplatte stage on Saturday afternoon with Neuville's puncture promoting Meeke into second.

Tanak holds a comfortable lead after the demise of Neuville's Hyundai with Latvala a further nine seconds back from Meeke.

Dani Sordo recovered form gearbox issues on Friday and finished the day's running a distant fourth from Hyundai team-mates Neuville and Andreas Mikkelsen.