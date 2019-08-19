Bruce Anstey: Kiwi tops Classic TT lightweight practice on return to action

Bruce Anstey is returning to road race action this week after two years out because of serious illness

New Zealander Bruce Anstey made a sensational return to road racing after two years of illness as he topped lightweight practice at the Classic TT in the Isle of Man on Monday night.

Anstey, 50, produced a lap of 116.28mph on his Padgett's Honda which left him ahead of Dean Harrison [114.28].

The Kiwi has clinched three Classic TT triumphs in addition to his 12 Isle of Man TT wins.

Harrison, the Senior TT winner in June, was fastest in Superbike practice.

The Englishman's first Superbike lap on his Kawasaki from a standing start of 123.42 left him ahead of Austrian Horst Saiger [122.87], Jamie Coward [120.70] and Dubliner Derek Sheils [118.38] in a session which had to be curtailed following a crash.

The red-flag incident at Black Hut led to a rider being airlifted to Nobles Hospital with what were described by race organisers as a leg injury.

The Isle of Man event continues until 26 August.