British Touring Cars: Turkington leads series despite best place of ninth at Thruxton

Turkington is aiming to secure a fourth British Touring Car title in 2019

Colin Turkington still enjoys a healthy 33-point lead at the top of the British Touring Car series despite a best finish of ninth at Thruxton on Sunday.

The Team BMW driver from Portadown was 13th in race one, ninth in the second race and 13th in race three to see his lead over Andrew Jordan reduced.

Chris Smiley from Carrickfergus came home 10th in the opening outing of the day, then 21st and 17th.

Sam Tordoff, Josh Cook and Dan Cammish were the race winners.

Turkington and Smiley were among a group of drivers involved in a battle for eighth in race one and despite sliding and making contact with Rory Butcher's car at the final chicane Smiley managed to seal a top-10 spot.

Turkington, 36, could only manage 13th as the pace of the BMWs faded.

In the Porsche Carrera Cup, Hillsborough teenager Dan Harper won both races at the Hampshire circuit to increase his championship lead to 35 points.

Belfast's Jack Young took a win and a runner-up place in the Renault Clio Cup events to lie second in the Drivers' Championship standings.