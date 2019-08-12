Isle of Man Classic TT: Paul Jordan to lead the Junior race away

The 2018 Junior Classic TT winner, Dominic Herbertson, will set off in ninth position this year

Paul Jordan will lead the field away in this year's Junior Classic TT race on the Isle of Man on 26 August.

The Northern Irishman will set off in first position for the Ripley Land Racing team on AJS machinery.

The 28-year-old will be hoping to build on his success at this year's Ulster Grand Prix, where he took his maiden international road race win in the Supertwins race.

Joey Thompson will line up second and Michael Sweeney will set off third.

Jordan will be joined on the grid by teammate Michael Rutter, who will start at number four on Honda machinery.

The Midlands rider, 47, already has nine victories on the island's Mountain Course to his name, including two victories at the Classic TT.

Yorkshireman Thompson will set off on a Honda for the John Chapman Racing team, while Northern Ireland's Sweeney will be riding for CSC Racing, also on a Honda.

Sweeney's teammate Maria Costello is the only female rider to be awarded a seeded start position for the four-lap race.

The Northampton racer will line up in seventh position on the grid on a Honda.

The Classic TT races take place on the Isle of Man from 17 to 26 August.