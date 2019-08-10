MotoGP: Marc Marquez breaks Mick Doohan record for pole positions

Marc Marquez
Marquez won a 50th MotoGP with victory at the Czech Republic Grand Prix last time out

World champion Marc Marquez claimed a record 59th pole position in MotoGP as he finished at the top of the grid in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard, who set a time of one minute 23.027 seconds, took the record off retired Australian Mick Doohan.

French rider Fabio Quartararo was second, with Italian Andrea Dovizioso in third.

Five-time champion Marquez leads this year's championship by 63 points from Dovizioso after 10 of 19 races.

Meanwhile, MotoGP and Austrian Grand Prix organisers announced a five-year contract extension - running until 2025 - for the race.

