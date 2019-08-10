MotoGP: Marc Marquez breaks Mick Doohan record for pole positions
World champion Marc Marquez claimed a record 59th pole position in MotoGP as he finished at the top of the grid in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.
The Spaniard, who set a time of one minute 23.027 seconds, took the record off retired Australian Mick Doohan.
French rider Fabio Quartararo was second, with Italian Andrea Dovizioso in third.
Five-time champion Marquez leads this year's championship by 63 points from Dovizioso after 10 of 19 races.
Meanwhile, MotoGP and Austrian Grand Prix organisers announced a five-year contract extension - running until 2025 - for the race.