McLaren Racing will return to IndyCar for 2020 series

Fernando Alonso failed to qualify for the 2019 Indy 500 in a McLaren Racing car

McLaren Racing will return to IndyCar competition 40 years after they last entered the series full-time.

McLaren, who won the Indy 500 in 1974 and 1976, will be in a "strategic partnership with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (Arrow SPM) and Chevrolet".

The team will be called Arrow McLaren Racing SP and field two Chevrolet-powered cars in the 2020 championship.

"IndyCar has been part of McLaren since our early years," said McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown.

"The series today provides not only a commercial platform to continue to grow our brand in North America, but competition with some of the best teams in international motorsport."

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso drove a McLaren-branded Andretti Autosport car in the 2017 Indy 500 before retiring in seventh place.

In 2019 the Spaniard failed to qualify for the race when competing in a McLaren Racing car, which used a Chevrolet engine.

Gil de Ferran, McLaren Racing's sporting director, said they were looking forward to the challenge.

"IndyCar is a natural fit for McLaren, given our legacy and determination to succeed at the top levels of international motorsport," he said.

"Our ambition over time is to consistently compete for wins and championships.

"We acknowledge the challenge ahead of us but McLaren is committed to this partnership and to supporting the team as a whole."