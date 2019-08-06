Classic TT: Davey Todd top seed for Lightweight race

Davey Todd (right) made his debut at the Isle of Man TT in 2018

Davey Todd will lead the line up in this year's Lightweight Classic TT on the Isle of Man.

The 23-year-old North Yorkshireman will be riding a Honda for the Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles team on 24 August.

He will be joined in the team by the returning Bruce Anstey, who is due to set off in fifth position.

The New Zealand rider took the top honours in the event in its inaugural year in 2016 and again 2017, and holds the lap record for the class.

It is the first time the team, which has won the class every year since it was first held, has fielded two riders for the four-lap race.

Todd will be followed on the grid by reigning Senior TT winner Dean Harrison on a Yamaha, riding for Laylaw Racing.

Bradford's Harrison will team up with veteran Welsh racer Ian Lougher, who will start at number three on similar machinery.

Michael Rutter, who already has nine victories on the mountain course to his name including two in the Classic TT, will set off in fourth position.

The Midlands rider is yet to confirm what machine he will be competing on in the race.

Manxmen Dan Sayle and Ryan Kneen will line up in 10th and 11th positions respectively, both riding Honda machinery for the John Chapman Racing team.

The Classic TT takes place from 17 to 26 August.