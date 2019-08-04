BTCC: Turkington wins and Smiley collects podium at Snetterton

Turkington's victory at Snetterton was his fifth of the season and the 37-year-old's 51st BTCC win

Colin Turkington's lead in the British Touring Car Championship stands at 36 points after winning race two at Snetterton.

The Portadown driver stormed to his fifth win of the season at the Norfolk circuit, outscoring title rival Andrew Jordan in two of the three races.

Turkington was fourth in race one and finished 10th in race three.

Carrick driver Chris Smiley collected a podium in the third race on the slower hard tyre with an impressive drive.

Turkington finished a lonely fourth on the medium tyre in race one, before easing to victory in race two on the soft tyres after overcoming Tom Ingram's medium-shod Toyota at the midway point .

On the slower hard tyre in race three, the Team BMW driver stayed out of trouble to pick up a 10th place finish and keep his title challenge ticking over with four rounds to go.

Smiley scored his second podium of the season with a fine defensive drive for BTC Racing in race three

Smiley was 14th in race one and put in a strong drive in race two to progress to eighth position on the soft tyres.

The BTC Racing driver was drawn on pole position for the reverse grid race three and the 27-year-old held his own on the slower hard tyre to come home in third place, behind Rory Butcher and Josh Cook with a battling performance.

Belfast teenager Jack Young felt the wrath of the stewards after contact with title rival Max Coates in both Renault Clio Cup races.

Young took the chequered flag in race one, but was handed a penalty for clipping title rival Max Coates when passing for the lead with two laps to go.

The pair made contact again in race two, with Young once more denied the win after being penalised after a robust move on Coates.

Yorkshireman Coates now leads MRM driver Young by six points in the standings in a two-way scrap for the title.