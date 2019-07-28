Jack Young: Belfast teenager denied Hockenheim double by 30-second penalty

Eddie Stobart racer Young has been in fine form all season

Belfast teenager Jack Young was denied a Renault Sport Clio Cup double win in Hockenheim by a 30-second penalty.

After dominating qualifying, the 17-year-old won the opening race and also crossed the line first in race two.

However, he was then hit by a 30-second penalty for what was described as "exceeding tracks limits" which dropped him to 10th place.

"It's a shame about the penalty but that definitely doesn't take away from the endless positives," said Young.

"There's so much we can take from the weekend, especially the consistency of the pace we have and the reliability of the car."

Young won the Clio Cup Junior Championship and the Clio Cup International in 2018 and became the youngest ever pole sitter and race winner in the UK Clio Cup Championship this year.