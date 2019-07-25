BSB: Glenn Irwin splits with JG Speedfit Kawasaki

Glenn Irwin has struggled in BSB this season but impressed at the North West 200 in a rare highlight with his partnership with Kawasaki

Glenn Irwin and JG Sppedfit Kawasaki have parted ways by "mutual consent" after a difficult start to the British Superbike season.

Irwin missed the last BSB round at Snetterton with a virus and languishes down in 16th in the standings.

Despite a Superbike race win at the North West 200, Irwin has struggled since switching from Ducati.

"Thank you to everyone involved for their best efforts this season," said Irwin.

"Unfortunately, I couldn't see how we could achieve what we all expected this season. Good luck to Kawasaki and Quattro moving forward," he added.

Leon Haslam won the BSB title in 2018 with Kawasaki, with Irwin replacing the World Superbike-bound Englishman.

Irwin, 29, set the lap record on his way to winning the Superbike race at the North West 200 but a best finish of ninth in the domestic series highlights his struggles to gel with the Ninja ZX-10RR.

"Glenn has a long history with Kawasaki, riding for us in a multitude of classes and achieving numerous successes along the way," said Ross Burridge, Kawasaki Motors UK Senior Racing Coordinator,

"We signed Glenn on to the team with the hope of retaining the British Championship title this year, but for a myriad of reasons it hasn't worked out.

"I would like to personally thank Glenn for his efforts in trying to turn his season around and also for his tremendous achievement at the Northwest 200. Best of luck in what the future holds for you Glenn."