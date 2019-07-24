Classic TT: Champions join forces for August races

The two road racers have taken the chequered flag on the Mountain Course more that 30 times combined

Celebrated TT competitors John McGuinness and Michael Rutter are set to team up for this year's Classic TT.

The pair will once again be representing Team Winfield in the Senior Classic and the Superbike Classic respectively.

McGuinness will be competing on Paton machinery, while Rutter will be on a Yamaha.

The seasoned racers have a combined tally of more than 30 wins on the Isle of Man's Mountain Course.

The latest was taken by Rutter in this year's TT Zero race in June.

It has already been confirmed that the Midlands rider will also be competing in the Junior Classic under the banner of Guildford-based Ripley Land Racing.

Morecambe's McGuinness has notched up 23 wins in the TT, along with two wins in the Senior Classic.

Rutter has also won twice in the Classic event, as well as seven wins on modern machinery.

The Classic TT takes place from 17 to 26 August.