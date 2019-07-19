Isle of Man Classic TT: Bruce Anstey to make return

Bruce Anstey is one of the most successful riders on the Mountain Course

Bruce Anstey will make an emotional return to racing at this year's Classic TT on the Isle of Man.

The 12-times TT winner has been out of action for two years while he recovered from a serious illness but is fit to race again.

The New Zealand rider also jointly holds the record for the most podium finishes in the Classic event, with six in total, including three wins.

Anstey will be riding for the Malenco by Padgetts Motorcycles team.

The 50-year-old rider from Wellington has also taken victory 13 times at the Ulster Grand Prix and 10 at the North West 200.

He will be joined at the 2019 event by teammates Davey Todd and Manxman Conor Cummins.

Both Anstey and Todd will compete in the four-lap Lightweight Classic on Honda machinery.

Meanwhile, Cummins and North Yorkshire's Todd will take to the Mountain Course on Yamaha machinery in the Superbike Classic.

The Classic TT takes place from 17 to 26 August.