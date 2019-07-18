Isle of Man Classic TT 2019: Lougher to lead three-rider team

Ian Lougher has secured six podium finishes at the Classic TT

Veteran road racer Ian Lougher will lead a three-rider line-up for the John Chapman Racing team at this year's Classic TT on the Isle of Man.

The Welshman will ride an MV Agusta in the Senior Classic alongside York's Joey Thompson.

Thompson, who made his debut at the event in 2018, will also compete in the Junior and Lightweight Classic races on Honda machinery.

Manxman Dan Sayle will complete the team's line-up.

The Sulby rider will also take part in the Lightweight Classic on a Honda.

It will mark an "emotional comeback" to the event for Sayle after he suffered serious injuries in a crash at Ballaspur in the same race last year.

With eight TT wins as a sidecar passenger, Sayle has already tasted considerable success on the Mountain Course.

Since the inaugural Classic TT in 2013, Lougher has secured six podium finishes in the event, reaching the top spot in the 2014 Senior race.

The Classic TT races take place from 17 to 26 August.