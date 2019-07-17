BSB: Glenn Irwin ruled out of Snetterton with virus

Glenn Irwin has struggled in BSB this season but impressed at the North West 200 to highlight the potential of his partnership with Kawasaki

Glenn Irwin will miss this weekend's British Superbike round at Snetterton due to a virus that is causing partial vision.

Irwin won the Superbike race at the North West 200 but has struggled in BSB since switching from Ducati to Kawasaki this season.

The Carrick rider will be replaced by Hector Barbera at the Norfolk circuit.

The news comes a day after Michael Laverty was announced as the injured Keith Farmer's replacement at Tyco BMW.

Irwin, who has two victories in the BSB, finished third in the series last season but sits 16th in the current standings.

"Hector did a superb job for us earlier in the season," said team owner Pete Extance. "The whole team really enjoyed working with him and we can see the potential for Hector in BSB.

"As always, new riders to the series have to learn the new circuits which are so different to what they have been used to, but we look forward to welcoming him back this weekend.

"We also want to wish Glenn a speedy recovery from his illness."