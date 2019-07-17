Jamie Coward: Yorkshire rider aiming to improve on Classic TT record

Jamie Coward will ride all four of the Classic TT races

After a successful Isle of Man TT campaign last month, Jamie Coward will return to the mountain course in August to contest all four solo races at the Classic TT.

The 28-year-old will compete in the Junior and the Senior Classic races for Ted Woof Racing and the Superbike event with the Kraus/PreZ team.

He had already confirmed a Lightweight Classic debut with Binch Racing.

The Classic TT takes place between 17 and 26 August.

Coward, from Hebden Bridge, has been a regular at the event since its inception in 2013, when he finished third in the Senior race.

Having improved upon that result with second place in 2017, Coward finished runner-up in the Senior and Junior races last year.

In June, he enjoyed a career-best TT campaign, finishing second to Michael Dunlop by 1.3 seconds in the Lightweight TT and winning the Privateer's Championship title.

Coward also competed at the recent Southern 100 on the Isle of Man, and finished third behind Dean Harrison and Dunlop in the Senior race.