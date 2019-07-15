Classic TT 2019: Lee Johnston and Dominic Herbertson chase victory

The Classic TT takes place on the Isle of Man Mountain Course in August

Dominic Herbertson and Lee Johnston will team up again to target victory at next month's Classic TT event on the Isle of Man's Mountain Course.

They will race on Honda machinery for the Midlands-based Davies Motorsport team in the Junior Classic at the 2019 event, from the 17 to 26 August.

It is the second year the duo have raced for the team.

Herbertson and Johnston will also team up for the Senior Classic on Yamaha and Honda machinery respectively.

Ulsterman Johnston will hope to replicate his success at this year's TT races in June, when he secured a top place on the podium in the Supersport race.

Northumbrian rider Herbertson has also tasted victory on the Mountain Course, with a convincing win in last year's Junior Classic.