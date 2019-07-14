British Grand Prix: Harper happy with Porsche Supercup debut

Dan Harper is an official Porsche Junior driver and was making his debut in the Porsche Supercup at the British Grand Prix

Northern Ireland teenager Dan Harper says he "really enjoyed" his Porsche Supercup debut after finishing eighth at Silverstone.

Supporting the British Grand Prix, Harper finished as the second highest rookie after a battling drive.

Harper, who leads the Carrera Cup GB standings, put in a fine defensive performance after first-lap contact damaged his car.

Frenchman Ayhancan Guven took his first Supercup victory from pole position.

Harper qualified 11th for the race, but admitted he was "disappointed" after making an error on his flying lap.

Contact on the first lap hampered his efforts to progress through the field but the 18-year-old put in an impressive drive to keep several more experienced drivers behind him.

Hillsborough teenager Harper leads the Porsche Carrera Cup GB standings and has taken four wins this season

"When we looked at the data after qualifying there was potential to be in the top five, which would have made it a whole lot easier," said Harper.

"It was a lot more aggressive than a Carrera Cup race and I got woken up in the first couple of laps, so I had to really get the the elbows out.

"It was great fun and I really enjoyed it, plus I was second rookie so I got a nice trophy to go home with.

"But to come in and be fighting with multiple champions like Michael Ammermüller was a great experience and I've learnt a lot even from one weekend.

"Hopefully I'll get the chance to do another race, or even the full series, but I'm now just looking forward getting back into the Carrera Cup and using what I've learnt from this weekend."