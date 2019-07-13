Formula E New York E-prix race one: Grassi keep title hopes alive

A dramatic last-lap crash for Jean Eric-Vergne took the Formula E championship to Sunday's season finale in New York.

Swiss driver Sebastien Buemi, won the first race of a double header weekend, with Mitch Evans second and Antonio Felix Da Costa third.

Audi Sport's Lucas Di Grassi is now 26 points behind DS Techeetah's Vergne in the title race after finishing fifth.

Buemi's win is a season first for Nissan eDams, and means he is now in championship contention, after gaining the three points for pole position and the 25 for a race win.

The last lap drama unfolded as former F1 driver Felipe Massa squeezed Vergne from the outside on a corner as the Frenchman attempted to pass the Venturi driver.

