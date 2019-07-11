Southern 100: Michael Dunlop misses Solo Championship race after earlier crash

Michael Dunlop crashed out of Thursday's Senior race while chasing the dominant Dean Harrison

Michael Dunlop missed the Solo Championship race at the Southern 100 road races after an earlier crash at the Billown circuit meeting.

Dunlop came off in the Senior Race earlier on Thursday and was reported not to have sustained serious injuries but he missed the feature class.

Dean Harrison made it six wins in a week at the Isle of Man meeting by winning the Solo Championship race.

Dom Herbertson doubled up in the Supertwins ahead of Michael Sweeney.

19-time TT winner Dunlop was running just behind leader Harrison when he crashed at Castletown Bridge on the second lap of the Senior race.

The 30-year-old also crashed out of the Donegal International Rally and revealed he had shoulder and wrist injuries after that mishap.

Dunlop was second in the opening Senior race on Tuesday behind Harrison, finishing 10 seconds down on the Kawasaki rider.

Bradford rider Harrison became the third most successful rider in the Southern 100's history, with his six victories during this week's racing taking his tally to 23 overall.