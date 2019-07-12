British Grand Prix: 'Biggest weekend of career' for Harper

Harper leads the Carrera Cup GB standings and will make his debut in the Formula 1-supporting Porsche Supercup this weekend

Northern Ireland teenager Dan Harper says that he is under no pressure ahead of his Porsche Supercup debut on the British Grand Prix support package.

Harper will compete in a one-off drive in the Formula 1-supporting series and believes it's the biggest weekend of his career to date.

"I'm feeling excitement rather than nerves at the minute," he said ahead of this weekend's event.

Harper leads the Carrera Cup GB standings with four wins this season.

"You don't get a lot of time to practice compared to the Carrera Cup so I've been putting the miles in on the simulator, trying to learn the track and the car," said the 18-year-old.

"In the Carrera Cup it's about being consistent and scoring points but this time it's everyone else with something to lose.

Harper is in his second year as a Porsche GB Junior driver and impressed during the test for the Porsche Supercup at Silverstone

"I don't have a championship to worry about, so I can just go for it and hopefully we'll be at the front."

Harper impressed throughout the two test days at Silverstone, topping both afternoon sessions and finishing second fastest overall.

"They've resurfaced the track so everyone will be going in on a level playing field trying to find the new grip," added Harper.

"I want to be up there and I've no real expectations, but I'd be disappointed in myself if I wasn't fighting in the top five or six.

"I'll be fighting against some of the best Porsche drivers in the world, in front of the biggest crowd in British motorsport, so no matter what happens I'll make sure I enjoy the experience."

Harper got to drive the Porsche 909 Bergspyder and 908 3 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

It marks an exciting two weeks for Harper, who attended the Goodwood Festival of Speed as an official Porsche Junior driver.

He set the seventh fastest time in the famous hill climb shootout in a GT3 Cup car, mixing it with the likes of Nick Heidfeld, Romain Dumas and Petter Solberg.

"It was really good fun doing the shootout and going up the iconic hill," said Harper. "Plus I got to drive some iconic Porsches which was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"They were both purpose-built hill climb cars and were like go-karts with a V8 engine in the back. They're worth millions of pounds each so I didn't want to push too hard.

"When you look at some of the names that I was racing against, and the cars I've got to drive, it's not going to be a bad two weeks."