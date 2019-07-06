W Series: Marta Garcia wins in Norisring with Jamie Chadwick third

Marta Garcia's previous best W Series finish was third place in Hockenheim, Germany, in race one

Spanish driver Marta Garcia claimed her first W Series win in Norisring, Germany, as Briton Jamie Chadwick finished third.

Garcia led from start to finish in the fourth race of the all-female series to finish ahead of Beitske Visser, who took second, and Chadwick.

Chadwick, 21, retained her overall series lead with the podium finish.

Chadwick's compatriot Esmee Hawkey finished ninth, her best finish of the season so far.

Other British drivers Jessica Hawkins, Alice Powell and Sarah Moore all failed to finish.

It was a second successive retirement for Powell, who pulled into the pits with three laps remaining, after she also failed to finish in Misano, Italy.

Chadwick, who was appointed development driver for Formula 1 team Williams last month, won the first ever W Series race in Germany in May, as well as claiming victory in the third race of the series in Italy last month.

She started Saturday's race with a 13-point title lead but now has 83 points to Visser's 73. Garcia has moved up to third in the overall standings with 60 points.

The next race takes place in Assen in the Netherlands on 20 July before the series' final race at Brands Hatch in Kent on 11 August.