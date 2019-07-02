BTCC: Colin Turkington picks his five best victories

Colin Turkington has won the British Touring Car title in 2009, 2014 and 2018

Colin Turkington cemented his place as one of the most successful drivers in British Touring Car Championship history after collecting his 50th win at Oulton Park on Sunday.

The Team BMW driver became only the fourth racer in the series' history to achieve the feat with his double-victory at the Chesire circuit.

From a fresh-faced youngster in 2002 to a three-time champion today, the Northern Irishman has created plenty of memories.

After much deliberation, the 37-year-old managed to select his five favourite victories in the BTCC.

First Win (August 2003, Brands Hatch Indy, Race Two)

A fresh-faced and bushy-tailed Turkington celebrates his first BTCC win at Brands Hatch

"The first win is always going to make the cut. I was running second most of the race and was hunting down Yvan Muller, but we had a great pit stop and started to close that gap right down in the second half of the race.

"There was a safety car which meant we had one lap remaining, and Yvan ran wide going into Paddock Hill which allowed me up the inside.

"To do it on the last lap is special anyway, but even more so to get my first win.

"It was pure elation, but you can't absorb that feeling at the time. It does take a while to sink in, but I remember feeling overjoyed and I had no idea about what was to come."

Home comforts (July 2005, Mondello Park, Race Two)

There's no place like home: Turkington claims success on home turf

"Mondello Park was as close as I had to a home race, so to win there was pretty special.

"It was a wet/dry race from memory, and I think we had slicks on the front and wets on the rear which you were allowed to do in those days.

"It was really tricky conditions, which adds to it, but it was just such a great feeling to be able win a race in front of my home crowd

"We obviously don't go there anymore, but now it's great that so many fans can make the trip across the water and the atmosphere is amazing.

"It's almost like a home from home now when you go to the likes of Oulton Park or Knockhill."

Do or die (July 2006, Donington Park, Race Three)

One of the BTCC's most-iconic images. Turkington and Giovanardi take to the grass at Donington Park

"This is probably one of my more dramatic wins. I had led pretty much the entire way but there was safety car and a rain shower which meant Fabrizio Giovinardi passed me at the start of the final lap.

"I was able to overtake him back at the final chicane. It was a do or die move and we made a bit of contact and both went across the grass.

"It had looked like I had lost it but that move on the last corner definitely has quite a lot of hits on YouTube.

"Usually you have to weigh up the risk, but when you've led most of the race you feel like you have earned the right to win it.

"There are only a few occasions when you know you have to put everything on the line to make that do or die move, but I'm glad it paid off and it's one that stands out in my head."

History Maker (June 2016, Oulton Park, Race One)

Turkington leads the pack at Oulton Park en route to Subaru's maiden BTCC victory

"This one means a lot because it was the first win for the new Subaru we had developed.

"We'd had a really tough start to the season, we had to withdraw from the entire previous round due to technical problems but came back with a bang at Oulton Park.

"We had qualified on pole and won the race pretty convincingly, but it was more for the fact that we'd developed and designed the car from the ground up and to create a bit of history.

"As a driver it is always pretty special to get the win for a new car, but the fact we had taken it from a blank sheet of paper and given a maiden victory for the manufacturer was a great feeling."

Hard Charger (October 2017, Brands Hatch GP, Race Two)

Turkington's sublime charge from 15th on the grid to victory included a stunning overtake on title rival Ash Sutton

If legendary Formula 1 commentator Murray Walker is going to describe it as one of the best drives he has ever witnessed, then you know it's going to make the cut.

"I was down in about 15th place and the championship was almost out of reach, but that win gave me one last lifeline heading into the final race.

"It was one of those moments when the car was in a perfect place, a bit like my 50th win at Oulton Park.

"With every overtake you get a bit momentum and confidence, and when I got into the top 10 I had a feeling that I wasn't going to be stopped.

"If ever I needed a drive like that it was on that day, if I didn't win then that was any chance of the title over.

"Okay, it didn't work out with the title in that final-race showdown, but I would say that it was probably the best drive of my career.