British Touring Cars: Turkington claims 50th win and extends lead with double success

Colin Turkington won the British title in 2009, 2014 and 2018

Colin Turkington claimed his 50th British Touring Car win and extended his championship lead with a double victory at Oulton Park.

The Portadown driver led from start to finish to win races one and two, becoming only the fourth driver to claim 50 BTCC victories in the process.

Turkington finished ninth in race three to lead the standings by 34 points.

There was also success for Dan Harper in the Porsche Carrera Cup and Jack Young in the Renault Clio Cup.

Team BMW driver Turkington, who is aiming for his fourth BTCC title, was unchallenged in the first two races as he took his third and fourth wins of the season.

A strong result in the reverse-grid race three means the 36-year-old holds a strong advantage in the standings over team-mate Andrew Jordan heading into the mid-point of the season.

It was a a tough weekend for Carrick's Chris Smiley, who finished just outside the points with 16th in race one, before being taken out in a fist-lap accident in the following race.

The BTC Racing driver's bad luck continued in race three when he was one of several drivers that went off the track after hitting oil.

In the Porsche Carrera Cup, Hillsborough teenager Harper extended his championship lead to 20 points with a win in race one at the Cheshire circuit, finishing fourth in the reverse-grid race two.

Off the back of his Formula One success in France last weekend, Belfast's Jack Young won race one in the Clio Cup but crashed out on the first lap of the second race and sits second in the standings, six points behind Max Coates.