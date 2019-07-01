Isle of Man Classic TT: Dean Harrison hoping to continue success

Dean Harrison has taken the chequered flag four times at the Classic TT

This year's Senior TT winner Dean Harrison hopes to replicate his success on the Isle of Man Mountain Course at this year's Classic TT.

The 30-year-old racer will be part of a three-rider line-up for the Laylaw Racing team in the Lightweight Classic race at the 2019 event.

Harrison, alongside Ian Lougher and Phil Harvey, will be riding Yamaha machinery.

The Bradford racer is already a four-time Classic TT winner.

He previously secured victories in the 2013 Formula Classic and 2015 Senior Classic, as well as taking the chequered flag in the Superbike Classic in both 2017 and 2018.

His debut in the two-stroke class at last year's event saw him finish in fourth place.

Welshman Lougher has wracked up three podium finishes at the event during the past three years, while East Yorkshireman Harvey's best result was a third-place finish in 2016.

This year's Classic TT takes place from 17 to 26 August.