Michael Dunlop to ride Southern 100 after Donegal crash

Michael Dunlop is aiming for his fourth Solo Championship title

Michael Dunlop has confirmed he will ride the Southern 100 next month, despite suffering "serious" injuries in a crash at the recent Donegal Rally.

The 29-year-old told organisers he wanted to "rest and get back to full fitness" and he hopes to reclaim "the coveted Solo Championship title".

Dunlop was absent from the event in 2018 following the death of his brother William at the Skerries 100.

He is targeting his fourth Solo victory having won in 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Dean Harrison has taken the last two Solo Championship titles.

Dunlop crashed during the Knockalla stage of the Donegal event last week and his team confirmed he would be out for a fortnight.

The extent of his injuries is unknown, but he was forced to pull out of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in the United States on Sunday.

He confirmed he will ride his BMW Superbike and his Honda Supersport machine, both of which he rode at the Isle of Man TT earlier this month.

The Southern 100 takes place from 8 to 11 July.