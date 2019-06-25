Classic TT: Michael Rutter and Adam McLean team up for Isle of Man event

The 2019 Classic TT takes place from 17 to 26 August.

Michael Rutter and Adam McLean will team up to compete in this year's Classic TT races on the Isle of Man, it has been confirmed.

Both will ride for Guildford-based Ripley Land Racing, which Rutter has been part of since 2014.

He will race in the two-lap Junior Classic on Drixton Honda machinery.

The Midlands rider, 47, has already taken the chequered flag nine times on the island's Mountain Course, including two victories at the Classic TT.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland road racer McLean will also contest the Junior Classic riding an AJS 7R machine, and the four-lap Senior Classic on a Seeley G50.

During his debut appearance at the event last year, the 23-year-old scored his best finish on the 37-mile (60km) course, securing sixth place in the Junior Classic.

