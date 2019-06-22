Formula E: Vergne closes in on Formula E title

Media playback is not supported on this device Formula E: Jean-Eric Vergne holds on to win chaotic Bern E-Prix

Frenchman Jean-Eric Vergne won a controversial Swiss E-Prix to close in on the Formula E championship title.

The red flag was waved 56 seconds into the race, as Max Gunther caught the rear of Pascal Wehrlein into Turn 13 - causing a mass-car pile up.

Drivers argued with stewards after it was decided the race would be restarted under a safety car in qualifying order.

Vergne's title rival Audi Sport's Lucas Di Grassi's 14-place leap to fourth was lost because of the decision.

As drivers flew into Wehrlein's stranded Mahindra, Envision Virgin Racing's Robin Frijns spun into the wall causing problems further back, and subsequently retired with damage.

Brazilian driver Lucas Di Grassi avoided the pile-up by running down an escape road, emerging fourth from 18th. But a full-course red flag was announced and the session was stopped for 40 minutes.

While the stranded cars were being rescued under the red flag, Lucas Di Grassi, Felipe Massa, and Antonio Felix Da Costa argued with a race steward saying the decision to restart in qualifying order was unfair, because there had been no official flag waved before the places were gained.

Pole sitter Jean-Eric Vergne, led the race from the restart taking the 28 points on offer - claiming his third win this season - stretching his title lead to 32 points.

A wet ending to the race saw Mitch Evans and Sebastian Buemi follow in second and third respectively.