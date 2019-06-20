Sam Norris: Family of speedway crash rider, 15, facing 'harsh reality'

Sam Norris rides for Mildenhall Fen Tigers

Teenage speedway rider Sam Norris faces a lengthy recovery after suffering a "serious brain injury" in a crash, doctors have told his family.

The 15-year-old was placed on life support after the accident at Sunday's British Youth Championships.

"We have had a meeting with Sam's neurosurgeon and we have been informed of the harsh reality that his recovery will be a long one," his family said.

"Keep those prayers and goodwill coming," they added.

Norris, a rider for the Suffolk-based Mildenhall Fen Tigers, was competing in the 250cc section at the event in Glasgow.

After the accident, his family revealed he had suffered a "serious brain injury".

"Unfortunately Sam didn't have a good night last night due to him having seizures," they said in an update posted on Facebook on Thursday.

"He is more settled today as he's been given drugs to lessen the effect."

On Wednesday they revealed he had opened his eyes for the first time - but had struggled to "focus or track anyone when they talk to him".

Supporters have set up a JustGiving fundraising campaign to help his family meet travelling and hotel costs while their son is treated.