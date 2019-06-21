French Grand Prix: Jack Young excited for Clio opportunity

Jack Young leads the Renault Clio Cup UK standings at after Croft, holding a 12-point lead over Max Coates

Belfast teenager Jack Young says that he is ready to grasp the opportunity to race at the French Grand Prix this weekend.

Young will feature in the Formula 1-supporting race Renault Sport Clio Cup event, which contains 50 of the top Clio drivers from around Europe.

He has success at the circuit before when he claimed a breakthrough win in the Clio Cup International in November.

The 17-year-old leads the standings in the UK Clio Cup series after six races.

"It'll be nice to travel across to France knowing the circuit this time," said Young, "I think the quality of the field is stronger than it was in November, so I'll have to be on top of my game.

"I don't really get too nervous about it. I know if I can keep it clean and stick to what I know then hopefully everything will work out."

Young won the Clio Cup Junior Championship and the Clio Cup International in 2018 and became the youngest ever pole sitter and race winner in the UK Clio Cup Championship this year

He heads into the event off the back of a strong weekend in the UK series at Croft, picking up a second place and coming home first on the road in the second race, but was handed a 10-second penalty for a jump start.

"It will be good that we can carry the momentum from the last round at Croft into the Grand Prix weekend," said Young.

"The results didn't work out exactly as we had hoped but I believe we're as fast as anyone in the series.

"When we won last November it was a big moment in my career, and I think I can deal with the pressure even with a packed crowd at Paul Ricard.

"I feel ready to do it and if all goes well then there's no reason we can create another special achievement."