24 hours of Le Mans: Mid-race drama halts Eastwood podium bid

Charlie Eastwood was running as high as second place in the 24 hours of Le Mans race before the #90 Aston Martin hit trouble mid race

Charlie Eastwood finished in 12th place in the GTE Am class at the 24 hour of Le Mans after mid-race drama.

The TF Sport entry was running second in class until team-mate Euan Hankey spun off with 10 hours to go, dropping their Aston Martin to sixth.

A power steering pump problem resulted in a further fall down the order.

Fernando Alonso won the overall race for the second consecutive year alongside Toyota team-mates Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima.

In the final race for the old Aston Martin Vantage, Eastwood moved from 13th to fifth position in his opening stint.

Team-mates Hankey and Salih Yoluc, plus another stint from Eastwood, consolidated their top-four position as darkness fell around the French circuit before a storming drive from the Belfast driver moved the #90 Vantage up to second in class around the 12-hour mark.

Hankey spun off into the gravel at the end of the Mulsanne straight from third place with 10 hours to go, before the power steering issue after 17 hours meant the team lost a further 20 minutes and fell out of contention for a podium spot.

Aston Martin Junior Driver Eastwood nursed the Vantage home in the final stint of the race in his second 24 hours of Le Mans event, seven laps down on the class-winning #85 Ford GT of Jeroen Bleekemolen, Felipe Fraga and Ben Keating.