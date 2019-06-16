Croft podiums for NI drivers Chris Smiley and Colin Turkington

Andrew Jordan and Colin Turkington have dominated the 2019 BTCC season in their BMW 3 Series, winning seven times in 12 races

Colin Turkington holds an 11-point lead in the British Touring Car standings after a strong weekend at Croft.

Turkington finished fourth in race one and second in race two, which were both won by BMW team-mate Andrew Jordan.

Carrick's Chris Smiley scored a podium in race one but was hit off while running in fifth position in race two.

Dan Harper tasted victory in the Porsche Carrera Cup, with fellow teenager Jack Young also collecting a podium in the Renault Clio Cup.

It was Turkington's fellow Northern Irishman Smiley who starred in the first BTCC race, taking his first podium of the season with a fine drive for second.

Three-time BTCC champion Turkington then stormed to second in the following race, despite the boost on their 3 Series machine being reduced ahead of the event.

Smiley put in his best performance of the season to date, coming home second in race one at the Yorkshire circuit

As Jordan cleared away from pole position, Turkington and the BTC Racing Honda Civic of Smiley battled it out for second, with the Portadown driver making a fantastic move into the Esses on lap five.

Carrying more success ballast, Smiley was shuffled down to fifth but contact with Ash Sutton on the penultimate corner resulted in the 27-year-old spinning off and the Subaru driver being handed a five-place grid penalty for the following race.

On a drying track in race three, Turkington held onto sixth place on wet tyres, with's Smiley dry-tyre gamble not paying off with a 24th-place finish in a race that as won by Ford's Tom Chilton.

Hillsborough teenager Dan Harper leads the Porsche Carrera Cup GB standings by 15 points

Harper claimed a lights to flag victory in the first Porsche Carrera Cup race, surviving a scare when the 18-year-old spun coming out of the final corner at the Yorkshire circuit.

Rain started to fall as the cars were on the grid for race two, with Harper gambling on dry tyres as others jumped onto wets, meaning he finished in sixth place after a pit-stop for the appropriate tyres.

Belfast teenager Young finished second in the first Renault Clio Cup race in torrential conditions, coming home first on the road in a dry race two but was relegated to fourth due to a 10-second penalty for a jump start.

The 2020 calendar for the championship was also announced, with Donington Park set to host the opening event of the series for the first time in 15 years, while Brands Hatch's Grand Prix circuit will maintain its traditional final slot on the calendar.

In an addition to the calendar, Silverstone will host two BTCC events on its National and International layouts.