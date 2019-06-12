NI teenager Jack Young to compete in special Clio Cup Open event at French F1 Grand Prix

Jack Young will compete in a race double header at Paul Ricard on 22 and 23 June

Teenage Northern Ireland driver Jack Young is to race in a special Renault Sport Clio Cup event at the French Formula One round at Paul Ricard.

The current UK Clio Cup Championship leader will team up with Eddie Stobart Racing for the event from 21-23 June.

Young will compete against the best in Europe as part of a capacity 50 car grid at the French circuit where he won the Clio Cup International in November.

He has been a stand-out performer since making his car racing debut in 2017.

Young, 17, won the Clio Cup Junior Championship and the Clio Cup International in 2018 and became the youngest ever pole sitter and race winner in the UK Clio Cup Championship this year.

David Simpson Special Operations Director at Eddie Stobart said, "We are already intrinsically involved in the logistics and operations of the F1 paddock, but we felt the time was right to get behind a young British talent and put our name to an emerging success story on track in motorsport.

"It was clear to us that Jack is not just exceptionally fast, he's got a special ingredient. We believe he has a great future ahead of him in the sport and we want to be associated with that success."

Young commented: "This new title sponsorship means a great deal to me and in a way has helped me believe in myself that little bit more.

"Becoming International Champion last year was a big moment in my career, and we learnt a lot from that achievement. Results are the only thing I'm interested in from here on in, and it's important to convert this excitement into success."