Isle of Man TT 2019: Mugen mounted Michael Rutter wins TT Zero

Michael Rutter chalked up his fifth victory in the electric bike event

Michael Rutter clinched the seventh win of his TT career by taking victory in the one-lap TT Zero race for electric bikes.

The Midlands rider recorded the fastest ever lap in the class with an average speed of 121.909mph.

Rutter, 47, finished 8.5 seconds ahead of Bathams Mugen team-mate John McGuinness.

Welshman Ian Lougher completed the rostrum, three minutes 19 seconds behind 23-time TT winner McGuinness.

For Rutter, it was his second successive victory in the race and the fifth of his career in the electric bike event.

He has also won a Supersport race in 1998 and enjoyed a Supertwins success in 2017.

"I tried really hard, people think these bikes are slow but I had the front sliding. I tried everything and it paid off," said Rutter.

"It was spinning coming out of Quarter Bridge. I was trying to be smooth and keep calm."