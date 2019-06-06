Isle of Man TT 2019: Birchall brothers win seventh straight TT race

The Mansfield brothers made their debut at the 2009 TT

Brothers Ben and Tom Birchall have completed a sidecar double at the Isle of Man TT to earn their seventh consecutive victory.

The former world champions from Mansfield led from start to finish to claim their tenth TT win in a shortened two-lap race.

The duo led John Holden and Lee Cain by 10.6 seconds after the first lap and doubled their advantage on lap two.

Holden and Cain have finished runners-up to the Birchalls on six occasions.

Ben said: "It's the end of long week and it's a perfect result for us.

"The crowd were amazing all the way around and we came for the wins and got them. We're both delighted."

The Birchalls had claimed their sixth straight win on Monday.

Peter Founds and Jevan Walmsley completed the podium 34 seconds further down followed by Tim Reeves and Mark Wilkes and Gary Bryan and Philip Hyde.