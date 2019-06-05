Isle of Man TT: Wednesday racing delayed for two hours because of weather

Patches of mist have created poor visibility conditions on the Mountain Course

There is a two-hour delay at the Isle of Man TT on Wednesday due to overnight rain and mist on the the course.

A new schedule will be announced at 09:00 BST - Supersports had been due off at 10:45 and the Lightweight race for Supertwins at 14:15.

Tuesday's planned racing was also called off because of the weather.

Monday saw TT wins for Peter Hickman (Superbike), Ben and Tom Birchall (Sidecar) and a maiden victory for Lee Johnston in Supersport race one.

The schedule for Thursday has been released and the Superstock race, originally scheduled for Monday and rearranged for Tuesday, has now been moved to Thursday with a 12:15 BST start.