Isle of Man TT: Racing suspended until Wednesday as poor weather continues

Patches of mist have created poor visibility conditions on the Mountain Course

There will be no racing at the Isle of Man TT races until Wednesday due to rain and mist on the island, it has been announced.

Organisers said the decision was taken after consultation with the Met Office.

Clerk of the course Gary Thompson said: "Low cloud and mist is forecast to remain for most of the day with persistent showers throughout the day".

A revised schedule for the remaining three race days will be issued at 13:00 BST and roads will remain open.

Monday saw TT wins for Peter Hickman in the Superbike opener, Ben and Tom Birchall in the sidecar race and a maiden victory for Lee Johnston in Supersport race one.