Isle of Man TT 2019: Birchall brothers continue to rewrite TT history

The Mansfield brothers made their debut at the 2009 TT

Brothers Ben and Tom Birchall have added to their ever-growing tally of sidecar wins at the Isle of Man TT with a sixth consecutive victory.

The former world champions from Mansfield broke their own race record to claim their ninth TT win.

The duo led from start to finish to claim a 48-second winning margin over John Holden and Lee Cain.

"That's a brilliant result, I feel fantastic for us and the team," Ben said.

"It's been a tough week with the weather but we got our head down and we kept pushing all the way."

Tom, who is now the most successful sidecar TT passenger of all time, added: "Just amazing. I can't believe it. To have more wins than Dan (Sayle) is crazy.

"We were meticulous in our preparation and it paid off big time."

Alan Founds and Jake Lowther completed the podium in third - 28 seconds down on Holden and Cain, who finished runner-up to the Birchalls for a fifth time.

Alan's brother Peter finished fourth with passenger Jevan Walmsley with the Manx pairing of Ryan and Callum Crowe fifth on their Mountain Course debut.

The pair are the sons of five-time TT sidecar champion Nick Crowe hope.

Nick Crowe won five TT races between 2005 and 2008 before suffering life-changing injuries in a 2009 crash.