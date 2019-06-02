Steven Kane wins Blancpain GT Endurance at Paul Ricard 1000km with Bentley

Kane, pictured here at the Laguna Seca in October, claimed the win for Bentley in the centenary year for the British manufacturer

Northern Ireland driver Steven Kane won the Blancpain GT Endurance race at Paul Ricard with Bentley.

Kane, along with team-mates Jules Gounon and Jordan Pepper, converted pole position into an empathic victory at the French circuit.

Andrew Watson was running in a podium position for Aston Martin before engine problems forced him to retire.

Charlie Eastwood finished in third place in the Pro-Am class, racing a TF-Sport run Aston Martin.

The #107 Bentley dropped back from pole position at the start, also overcoming a slow pit stop and several safety car periods to eventually win by over 30 seconds.

"It means everything, we all drove brilliantly and the team done a fantastic job," said Kane.

"The last time I won in the Blancpain Endurance series was here as well, so to do it again feels absolutely amazing, " added the County Down driver.

Top Gear presenter Chris Harris also tasted success in the AM class, winning for Aston Martin along with team-mates Chris Goodwin and Alexander West.