World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke up to second at Rally of Portugal

Kris Meeke had trailed team-mate Ott Tanak by 22.8 seconds at the start of day two

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke has moved up to second place going into the final day of the Rally of Portugal.

The Toyota driver trails team-mate Ott Tanak by 4.3 seconds after the overall leader lost time when he spun off the road during the final stage of the day.

Belgium's Thierry Neuville is 9.2 seconds behind the leader in third with world champion Sebastien Ogier fourth.

Welshman Elfyn Evans is six minutes back in seventh but Gus Greensmith of England crashed out on his WRC debut.

Meeke won the first stage on Saturday and was second quickest in the closing three stages to shrink Tanak's lead.

Estonian driver Tanak, who is targeting a second consecutive rally win after his victory in Chile last month, also had to pull over for emergency repairs during the opening stage as the drivers struggled to contend with the thick dust clouds that hampered visibility on the dirt roads.

The third Toyota of Jari-Matti Latvala started the day in second place overall and was challenging for the lead before damaging his suspension in the penultimate stage of the evening.

Neuville, who was fastest over the final two stages of the day, is just under five seconds behind Meeke with Ogier trailing the race leader by 21 seconds but there is a gap of more than a minute between the Citroen driver and his team-mate Esapekka Lappi in fifth.