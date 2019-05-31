World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke and team-mates dominate in Portugal

Kris Meeke trails his Toyota team-mate Ott Tanak by 22.8 seconds overall

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke trails Toyota team-mates Ott Tanak and Jari Latvala after the opening day at the Rally of Portugal.

Meeke finished in the top five in all seven stages on day one as the Toyota team dominated the field.

Tanak leads Latvala by 17.3 seconds with Meeke a further 5.5sec back while Hyundai's Thierry Neuville is fourth.

England's Gus Greensmith is in seventh place on his World Rally debut and Welshman Elfyn Evans is 16th.

Hyundai's Dani Sordo held a half-second lead over Tanak after the opening two stages but the Spanish driver lost almost 19 minutes during a testing third stage that saw him drop out of contention.

Tanak steadily built an advantage over team-mate Latvala while Meeke eventually won his third-place battle with Teemu Suninen when the Finnish driver suffered a brake failure during the penultimate stage to slip back to sixth place behind world champion Sebastien Ogier.

Suninen's M-Sport Ford team-mate Greensmith twice stalled his engine in the hot and dusty conditions but performed well to trail the leader by one minute 22.1sec but Evans, after a promising start, lost over four minutes because of an electrical problem.