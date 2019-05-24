Berlin E-Prix: The Formula E season moves on to Germany for race 10
-
- From the section Motorsport
|Formula E on the BBC
|Watch the Berlin E-Prix from 11:30 BST on Saturday, 25 May on Connected TV, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer. Replays on the BBC Red Button on Sunday, 26 March at 03:25, 05:25, 07:25 and 20:00 BST.
With four races left in the Formula E season, there is only one point in it as two team-mates battle for the title.
After eight different winners from the opening eight races, Jean-Eric Vergne became the first driver to win twice in 2018-19 with his victory in Monaco.
He is on 87 points with his DS Techeetah team-mate Andre Lotterer one point behind on 86 points.
The Berlin E-Prix takes place on Saturday, 25 May with live coverage across the BBC.
You can watch on Connected TV, BBC Red Button the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer from 11:30 BST on Saturday.
There are also full replays of the race available on the BBC Red Button on Sunday, 26 May - at 03:25, 05:25, 07:25 and 20:00 BST.
Reigning champion Vergne, who also won in China in March, started in pole position in glamorous Monaco two weeks ago and held off the challenge of Britain's Oliver Rowland, who came second and missed out on what would have been his first Formula E win.
Lotterer crossed the line in Monaco in ninth, but was moved up to seventh as Antonio Felix da Costa and Daniel Abt both received post-race penalties.
After Berlin, the series has its final European race of the campaign in Bern, Switzerland on 22 June before the season-ending double header in New York on 13-14 July and Vergne expects the title to go to the final day.
"Nothing will be stable until the end of the year - it's the way this championship is," said the Frenchman. "It's going to be extremely tough until the end of the season. It's the best situation to be in but it's not a comfortable situation.
"I'm the best example of how much can change in this championship is. I arrived in Monaco sixth in the standings and I left as the leader - nothing is guaranteed in Formula E."
This will be the sixth race to be held in Berlin, with the 22 cars racing around the 10-turn custom-built 2.375km track at the city's former Tempelhof Airport.
How are the big names doing?
Former Ferrari and Williams driver Felipe Massa, runner-up in the F1 World Championship in 2008, has signed a three-year contract to race for Monaco-based Venturi and claimed his first Formula E podium finish in Monaco when he came third to move 14th overall.
He is one place ahead of HWA Racelab's Stoffel Vandoorne - Fernando Alonso's Formula 1 team-mate at McLaren in 2017 and 2018. The Belgian gained his first podium finish in Italy in race seven and benefited from the penalties to Da Costa and Abt in Monaco to move up to a ninth-placed finish and 15th overall.
Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein, who had two seasons in F1, is 12th overall after coming fourth in Monaco.
How they stand - after nine races of 13
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1. Jean-Eric Vergne (Fra)
|DS Techeetah Formula E Team
|87
|2. Andre Lotterer (Ger)
|DS Techeetah Formula E Team
|86
|3. Robin Frijns (Ned)
|Envision Virgin Racing
|81
|4. Antonio Felix da Costa (Por)
|BMW I Andretti Motorsport
|70
|5. Lucas di Grassi (Bra)
|Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|70
|6. Mitch Evans (NZ)
|Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|69
|7. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Bel)
|Mahindra Racing
|65
|8. Oliver Rowland (GB)
|Nissan E.Dams
|59
|9. Daniel Abt (Ger)
|Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|59
|10. Sam Bird (GB)
|Envision Virgin Racing
|54
|11. Edoardo Mortara (Sui)
|Venturi Formula E Team
|52
|12. Pascal Wehrlein (Ger)
|Mahindra Racing
|51
|13. Sebastian Buemi (Sui)
|Nissan E.Dams
|40
|14. Felipe Massa (Bra)
|Venturi Formula E team
|32
|15. Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel)
|HWA Racelab
|20
|16. Alexander Sims (GB)
|BMW I Andretti Motorsport
|18
|17. Maximilian Gunther (Ger)
|GEOX Dragon
|10
|18. Gary Paffett (GB)
|HWA Racelab
|8
|19. Oliver Turvey (GB)
|NIO Formula E Team
|6
|20. Alex Lynn (GB)
|Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|4
|21. Jose Maria Lopez (Arg)
|GEOX Dragon
|3
|22. Nelson Piquet Jr (Bra)
|Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|1
Tom Dillman (Fra, NIO Formula E Team), Felipe Nasr (Bra, GEOX Dragon) and Felix Rosenqvist (Swe, Mahindra Racing) have all failed to score a point.
Formula E social
2018-19 races so far
- Round one, Saudi Arabia: Winner - Antonio Felix da Costa
- Round two, Marrakesh, Morocco: Winner - Jerome d'Ambrosio
- Round three, Santiago, Chile: Winner - Sam Bird
- Round four, Mexico City, Mexico: Winner - Lucas di Grassi
- Round five, Hong Kong: Winner - Edoardo Mortara
- Round six, Sanya, China: Winner - Jean-Eric Vergne
- Round seven, Rome, Italy: Winner - Mitch Evans
- Round eight, Paris, France: Winner - Robin Frijns
- Round nine, Monaco: Winner - Jean-Eric Vergne
Where and when are the rest of the races?
- 25 May 2019: Berlin, Germany
- 22 June 2019: Bern, Switzerland
- 13 and 14 July 2019: New York, USA