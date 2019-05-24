Berlin E-Prix: The Formula E season moves on to Germany for race 10

Media playback is not supported on this device Formula E: Jean-Eric Vergne wins dramatic Monaco E-Prix

With four races left in the Formula E season, there is only one point in it as two team-mates battle for the title.

After eight different winners from the opening eight races, Jean-Eric Vergne became the first driver to win twice in 2018-19 with his victory in Monaco.

He is on 87 points with his DS Techeetah team-mate Andre Lotterer one point behind on 86 points.

The Berlin E-Prix takes place on Saturday, 25 May with live coverage across the BBC.

Reigning champion Vergne, who also won in China in March, started in pole position in glamorous Monaco two weeks ago and held off the challenge of Britain's Oliver Rowland, who came second and missed out on what would have been his first Formula E win.

Lotterer crossed the line in Monaco in ninth, but was moved up to seventh as Antonio Felix da Costa and Daniel Abt both received post-race penalties.

After Berlin, the series has its final European race of the campaign in Bern, Switzerland on 22 June before the season-ending double header in New York on 13-14 July and Vergne expects the title to go to the final day.

"Nothing will be stable until the end of the year - it's the way this championship is," said the Frenchman. "It's going to be extremely tough until the end of the season. It's the best situation to be in but it's not a comfortable situation.

"I'm the best example of how much can change in this championship is. I arrived in Monaco sixth in the standings and I left as the leader - nothing is guaranteed in Formula E."

This will be the sixth race to be held in Berlin, with the 22 cars racing around the 10-turn custom-built 2.375km track at the city's former Tempelhof Airport.

How are the big names doing?

Felipe Massa is arguably Formula E's biggest driver signing yet

Former Ferrari and Williams driver Felipe Massa, runner-up in the F1 World Championship in 2008, has signed a three-year contract to race for Monaco-based Venturi and claimed his first Formula E podium finish in Monaco when he came third to move 14th overall.

He is one place ahead of HWA Racelab's Stoffel Vandoorne - Fernando Alonso's Formula 1 team-mate at McLaren in 2017 and 2018. The Belgian gained his first podium finish in Italy in race seven and benefited from the penalties to Da Costa and Abt in Monaco to move up to a ninth-placed finish and 15th overall.

Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein, who had two seasons in F1, is 12th overall after coming fourth in Monaco.

How they stand - after nine races of 13

Name Team Points 1. Jean-Eric Vergne (Fra) DS Techeetah Formula E Team 87 2. Andre Lotterer (Ger) DS Techeetah Formula E Team 86 3. Robin Frijns (Ned) Envision Virgin Racing 81 4. Antonio Felix da Costa (Por) BMW I Andretti Motorsport 70 5. Lucas di Grassi (Bra) Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 70 6. Mitch Evans (NZ) Panasonic Jaguar Racing 69 7. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Bel) Mahindra Racing 65 8. Oliver Rowland (GB) Nissan E.Dams 59 9. Daniel Abt (Ger) Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 59 10. Sam Bird (GB) Envision Virgin Racing 54 11. Edoardo Mortara (Sui) Venturi Formula E Team 52 12. Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Mahindra Racing 51 13. Sebastian Buemi (Sui) Nissan E.Dams 40 14. Felipe Massa (Bra) Venturi Formula E team 32 15. Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) HWA Racelab 20 16. Alexander Sims (GB) BMW I Andretti Motorsport 18 17. Maximilian Gunther (Ger) GEOX Dragon 10 18. Gary Paffett (GB) HWA Racelab 8 19. Oliver Turvey (GB) NIO Formula E Team 6 20. Alex Lynn (GB) Panasonic Jaguar Racing 4 21. Jose Maria Lopez (Arg) GEOX Dragon 3 22. Nelson Piquet Jr (Bra) Panasonic Jaguar Racing 1

Tom Dillman (Fra, NIO Formula E Team), Felipe Nasr (Bra, GEOX Dragon) and Felix Rosenqvist (Swe, Mahindra Racing) have all failed to score a point.

