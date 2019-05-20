Billy Monger: 'Racing gave me extra motivation' after crash

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I was happy to be alive' - Billy Monger wins Helen Rollason award

Britain's Billy Monger says racing gave him the "extra motivation" in his recovery from a crash which caused both his legs to be amputated.

The 20-year-old competes in Euroformula Open races and on Sunday claimed his first victory since the accident in 2017 by winning the Pau Grand Prix.

"I don't like to use 'I can't'," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I don't look at my disability as a negative thing.

"I look at it as a challenge that I've got to overcome."

Monger was seriously injured during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park in April 2017 but returned to racing less than a year after the accident at the British Formula 3 Championship.

After successfully appealing to the sport's international governing body, the FIA, to change its regulations restricting disabled drivers, the youngster dubbed "Billy Whizz" became the first disabled driver to race a single-seater car and claimed his maiden British F3 pole position on his return to Donington Park in September 2018.

He finished sixth overall in the 2018 British F3 Championship, taking two pole positions and three podiums and was recognised with the Helen Rollason Award for courage in the face of adversity at the BBC Sports Personality programme in December.

"My accident was just over two years ago now and when I wasn't racing I felt like I was missing out on so many other things that I enjoyed doing before," he said.

"Getting back racing gave me the extra motivation in other areas to get back walking in my day to day life and just spurred me on.

"There are more challenges as an amputee than I had when I was racing with both my legs beforehand but it's something I enjoy doing and something that is part of me."

Asked about hopes for the future he said: "I don't really have a long-term goal, the short term is getting poles and wins to make the step I need to continue up the ranks and my dream of getting to F1.

"I'm embracing next weekend in Hoffenheim and hopefully another win."