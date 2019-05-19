MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins in Le Mans to extend title lead

Marquez leads the pack at Le Mans

Seven-time world champion Marc Marquez increased his lead at the top of the MotoGP standings with victory in the French MotoGP at Le Mans.

The 26-year-old Spaniard, who started on pole, finished almost two seconds ahead of Italy's Andrea Dovizioso.

Dovizioso moved up to second in the standings, eight points behind Marquez, winner of five of the last six titles.

It was Marquez's 47th victory - joint fourth on the all-time list with team-mate Jorge Lorenzo - and Honda's 300th.

Marquez was overtaken by Australian Jack Miller on the fifth lap, but the defending champion regained the lead two laps later before pulling away from the chasing pack.

Compatriot Alex Rins, who was second in the standings before the race, finished 10th after starting 19th following a disappointing performance in Saturday's qualifying.

Marquez's younger brother Alex won the Moto2 GP earlier in the day.

French MotoGP results

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 41mins 53.647secs

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 41:55.631

3. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 41:55.789

4. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) 41:56.587

5. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 41:56.700

Overall standings

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 95 points

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 87

3. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 75

4. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 72

5. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 57