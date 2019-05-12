World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke finishes eighth in Rally Chile

Meeke ran wide on a slow bend during Saturday's first stage

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke won a WRC stage on Sunday as he ended Rally Chile in eighth place overall in his Yaris.

The Dungannon driver, who crashed on the first stage of racing on Saturday, started the final day in 10th.

Victory in the opening stage helped Meeke climb up two places in a rally won by team-mate Ott Tanak.

Sebastien Ogier and Sebastien Loeb completed the podium while Meeke remains fourth in the series and 56 points behind leader Thierry Neuville.

Meeke dropped six minutes after rolling his Yaris on Saturday morning - he finished the rally 7:33.4 minutes behind Tanak.

It was the first time that Chile has featured on the World Rally Championship calendar, presenting a new challenge for the drivers.

Begian driver Neuville holds a 10-point advantage over Ogier at the top of the standings with Estonian Tanak a further 18 points back.