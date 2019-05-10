Formula E: Eight races, eight different winners - now on to glamorous Monaco

By Michael Emons

BBC Sport

Media playback is not supported on this device

Formula E: Robin Frijns wins chaotic Paris E-Prix
Formula E on the BBC
Watch the Monaco E-Prix from 15:00 BST on Saturday, 11 May on Connected TV, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer. Replays on the BBC Red Button from 19:00 BST.

The amazing run has continued - eight races with eight different winners.

The ninth race of an incredible 2018-19 Formula E season comes on Saturday in glamorous Monaco - with live coverage across the BBC.

The last race in Paris was staged in wet conditions with Robin Frijns of the Netherlands taking his first victory.

That success also took him top of the drivers' championship, one point ahead of Germany's Andre Lotterer with four races of the season left.

"The last Formula E event was the toughest race of my career so to come away with the win was an amazing feeling," said Frijns.

"Although we're leading the championship it doesn't change our approach, and there's still a long way to go with many points up for grabs."

Media playback is not supported on this device

Formula E recap: Mitch Evans conquers Rome E-Prix

You can watch live coverage of the Monaco E-Prix on Connected TV, BBC Red Button the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer from 15:00 BST on Saturday. There are also full replays of the race available on the BBC Red Button later from 19:00 to 21:00 and from 21:35 to 23:35 on Saturday and then from 21:00 to 23:00 on Sunday, 12 May.

This will be the third time a Formula E race has been held in Monaco and the 22 drivers will race on a shortened, modified version of the iconic tight street track used in Formula 1.

The 12-turn 1.765km clockwise circuit uses the same famous start/finish line as F1 before turning right and immediately heading towards the harbour, then rejoining the more familiar track configuration, including the well-known Tabac and Swimming Pool sections.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Attack mode? Fan boost? Formula E explained

How are the big names doing?

Felipe Massa
Felipe Massa is arguably Formula E's biggest driver signing yet

Former Ferrari and Williams driver Felipe Massa, runner-up in the F1 World Championship in 2008, has signed a three-year contract to race for Monaco-based Venturi and is down in 16th overall after coming ninth in Paris.

Another former F1 driver, Stoffel Vandoorne - Fernando Alonso's team-mate at McLaren in 2017 and 2018 - gained his first podium finish in Italy in race seven but failed to finish in France for the HWA Racelab team and is 14th. Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein, who had two seasons in F1, is 11th overall after coming 10th in Paris.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Formula E: Last-gasp Lucas Di Grassi wins Mexico E-Prix

How they stand - after eight races of 13

NameTeamPoints
1. Robin Frijns (Ned)Envision Virgin Racing81
2. Andre Lotterer (Ger)DS Techeetah Formula E Team80
3. Antonio Felix da Costa (Por)BMW I Andretti Motorsport70
4. Lucas di Grassi (Bra)Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler70
5. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Bel)Mahindra Racing65
6. Jean-Eric Vergne (Fra)DS Techeetah Formula E Team62
7. Mitch Evans (NZ)Panasonic Jaguar Racing61
8. Daniel Abt (Ger)Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler59
9. Sam Bird (GB)Envision Virgin Racing54
10. Edoardo Mortara (Sui)Venturi Formula E Team52
11. Pascal Wehrlein (Ger)Mahindra Racing38
12. Oliver Rowland (GB)Nissan E.Dams38
13. Sebastian Buemi (Sui)Nissan E.Dams30
14. Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel)HWA Racelab18
15. Alexander Sims (GB)BMW I Andretti Motorsport18
16. Felipe Massa (Bra)Venturi Formula E team17
17. Maximilian Gunther (Ger)GEOX Dragon10
18. Gary Paffett (GB)HWA Racelab8
19. Oliver Turvey (GB)NIO Formula E Team6
20. Jose Maria Lopez (Arg)GEOX Dragon2
21. Nelson Piquet Jr (Bra)Panasonic Jaguar Racing1

Tom Dillman (Fra, NIO Formula E Team), Alex Lynn (GB, Panasonic Jaguar Racing), Felipe Nasr (Bra, GEOX Dragon) and Felix Rosenqvist (Swe, Mahindra Racing) have all failed to score a point.

Formula E social

Formula E
The Formula E official Facebook page has highlighted the eight race winners - and how they normally perform badly at the next race. Only Lucas di Grassi has finished inside the top eight in their next race after winning
Susie Wolff
Susie Wolff, team principal of Monaco-based Venturi, is hoping for a good weekend in their home race
Robin Frinjs
After his win in Paris, Robin Frijns wrote on Instagram: "We did it P1! First victory and leading the championship! Thank you Paris!"

2018-19 races so far

Where and when are the rest of the races?

  • 11 May 2019: Monaco
  • 25 May 2019: Berlin, Germany
  • 22 June 2019: Bern, Switzerland
  • 13 and 14 July 2019: New York, USA

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you