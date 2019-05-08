Silverstone to be resurfaced again before July's British Grand Prix

The 2018 MotoGP British Grand Prix was called off last August because of heavy rain and standing water

Silverstone will be resurfaced for the second time in two years before Formula 1's British Grand Prix on 14 July.

It comes after criticism of last year's new track from F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and MotoGP organisers, who cancelled their British Grand Prix because of pools of water on the track.

"We have created a window to carry out the work required," said Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle.

It was also confirmed the circuit will host MotoGP's British leg in 2021.

Pringle added: "We're confident it will provide us with the surface we need to run our busy calendar of two and four wheel events throughout the year, whatever the weather.

"I am very grateful to all of our clients who have worked with us to create the space in the calendar that is needed to make this happen."