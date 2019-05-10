W Series 2019: Full calendar, results & standings
The W Series is the first women-only racing series and was set up to raise the profile of women in motorsport. There are six races, with each one lasting 30 minutes plus one lap.
Racers include British Formula 3 driver Jamie Chadwick, former Formula Renault driver Alice Powell and 2018 BritCar Endurance champion Sarah Moore.
Standings
|Position
|Driver
|Nationality
|Pts
|1.
|Jamie Chadwick
|GB
|25
|2.
|Alice Powell
|GB
|18
|3.
|Marta Garcia
|Spa
|15
|4.
|Beitske Visser
|Ned
|12
|5.
|Sarah Moore
|GB
|10
|6.
|Fabienne Wohlwend
|Lie
|8
|7.
|Miki Koyama
|Jap
|6
|8.
|Tasmin Pepper
|SA
|4
|9.
|Gosia Rdest
|Pol
|2
|10.
|Caitlin Wood
|Aus
|1
Last updated after Round One, 4 May
Race schedule
Round 2 - Belgium
Zolder, 17-19 May
Round 3 - Italy
Misano, 7-9 June
Round 4 - Germany
Norisring, 5-7 July
Round 5 - Netherlands
Assen, 19-21 July
Round 6 - UK
Brands Hatch, 10-11 August
Results
Round 1 - Germany
Hockenheim, 3-4 May
Podium: 1. Jamie Chadwick (GB), 2. Alice Powell (GB), 3. Marta Garcia (Spa)
Other GB drivers: 5. Sarah Moore, 11. Jessica Hawkins, 12. Esmee Hawkey
Report: Britain's Chadwick wins inaugural race at Hockenheim