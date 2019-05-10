W Series 2019: Full calendar, results & standings

Britain's Jamie Chadwick and Alice Powell and Spain's Marta Garcia celebrate on the podium after the inaugural W Series race in Germany
Britain's Jamie Chadwick and Alice Powell finished first and second in the inaugural W Series race in Germany, with Spain's Marta Garcia also on the podium

The W Series is the first women-only racing series and was set up to raise the profile of women in motorsport. There are six races, with each one lasting 30 minutes plus one lap.

Racers include British Formula 3 driver Jamie Chadwick, former Formula Renault driver Alice Powell and 2018 BritCar Endurance champion Sarah Moore.

Standings

PositionDriverNationalityPts
1.Jamie ChadwickGB25
2.Alice PowellGB18
3.Marta GarciaSpa15
4.Beitske VisserNed12
5.Sarah MooreGB10
6.Fabienne WohlwendLie8
7.Miki KoyamaJap6
8.Tasmin PepperSA4
9.Gosia RdestPol2
10.Caitlin WoodAus1

Last updated after Round One, 4 May

Race schedule

Round 2 - Belgium

Zolder, 17-19 May

Round 3 - Italy

Misano, 7-9 June

Round 4 - Germany

Norisring, 5-7 July

Round 5 - Netherlands

Assen, 19-21 July

Round 6 - UK

Brands Hatch, 10-11 August

Results

Round 1 - Germany

Hockenheim, 3-4 May

Podium: 1. Jamie Chadwick (GB), 2. Alice Powell (GB), 3. Marta Garcia (Spa)

Other GB drivers: 5. Sarah Moore, 11. Jessica Hawkins, 12. Esmee Hawkey

Report: Britain's Chadwick wins inaugural race at Hockenheim

